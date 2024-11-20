Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JEQ opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

