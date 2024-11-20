Aby J. Mathew Sells 17,604 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 17,604 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $352,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,062.10. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 9.6 %

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 713,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.88. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

