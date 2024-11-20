Aby J. Mathew Sells 25,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,313.82. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of BLFS opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.88. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

