Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.33. 167,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 197,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.20%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $105,842.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,035.20. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson purchased 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,926,000 after buying an additional 279,285 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,679,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

