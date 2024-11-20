Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 21.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PEO opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

Insider Activity at Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.76 per share, with a total value of $313,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,853,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,949,916.12. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 53,103 shares of company stock worth $1,204,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.