Advanced Braking Technology Limited (ASX:ABV) Insider Lee (Les) Guthrie Buys 120,000 Shares

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (ASX:ABV – Get Free Report) insider Lee (Les) Guthrie purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,080.00 ($6,588.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Braking Technology Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of braking solutions worldwide. The company offers braking solutions for light, heavy, defense, and electric vehicles, as well as autonomous vehicle emergency braking and brake controllers under the ABT Failsafe, ABT Failsafe Emergency, and Terra Dura brand names.

