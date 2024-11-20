Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 485 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 933,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,945,801.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,909.16. The trade was a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 3,191 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $1,096,746.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062.20. This represents a 99.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock valued at $13,372,661. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $377.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $353.85 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.19. The stock has a market cap of $221.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.