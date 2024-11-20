Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $23.06 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.