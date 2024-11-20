Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 82.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 145.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stock Down 0.8 %

UVV stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Universal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

