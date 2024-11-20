Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $1,394,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 58.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.1% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 49,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $290.68 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.75.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This trade represents a 44.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

