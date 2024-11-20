Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 66,329 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNTK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 2,030.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNTK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.91.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.13%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

