Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Sells $82,323.50 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Roberts sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $82,323.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,698. This represents a 11.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

AFBI stock remained flat at $21.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.