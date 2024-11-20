Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Aflac by 41.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

