Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Aflac by 41.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.09. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.