Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 8.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.38. 232,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 254,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $882.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 2.42.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. This represents a 9.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $62,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

