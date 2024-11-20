Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,049 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,049 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,347 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,720,000 after purchasing an additional 647,096 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,201,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,503,000 after buying an additional 413,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 458,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after acquiring an additional 410,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.50.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

