Altman Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a yield of 16.3%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 38.67%.

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

