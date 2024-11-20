Altman Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 6.61 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PRU opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.60 and a twelve month high of $129.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

