Altman Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for 0.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UBS opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.