Altman Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,127,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 163.5% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 99,727 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,895,000. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 66,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $942,000.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BYLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 1,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.