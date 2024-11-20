Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AS. Nomura Securities raised shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Amer Sports from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of AS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $947.59 million. Amer Sports's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

