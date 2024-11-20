American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,902 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group comprises approximately 1.6% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $67,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $138.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

