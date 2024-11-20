AMG National Trust Bank Has $370,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,596,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,621,000 after buying an additional 323,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2831 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.