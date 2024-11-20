AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $335.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.16 and a 200-day moving average of $312.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.18 and a 52 week high of $342.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

