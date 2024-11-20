AMG National Trust Bank Sells 4,050 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Clorox by 15.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Clorox by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 66,149 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $876,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.94. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $169.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

