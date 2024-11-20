AMG National Trust Bank Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

