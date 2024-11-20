Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Holdings Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $9,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,847,000 after acquiring an additional 219,638 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 115.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 730,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 391,002 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This trade represents a 50.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This represents a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

