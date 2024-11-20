AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading 8.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.78. Approximately 873,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 845,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $944.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,595. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,640,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,715,000 after buying an additional 2,801,663 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,543 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,617,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $45,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

