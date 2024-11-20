Analysts Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $269.56

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $269.81.

Several analysts have commented on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $254.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.76. Progressive has a 1 year low of $149.14 and a 1 year high of $263.85. The firm has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,964,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,384.69. This represents a 33.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,209 shares of company stock worth $14,975,979 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,652,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,213 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,749,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,266,000 after buying an additional 842,109 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Progressive by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 686,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,592,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 75.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,494,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,139,000 after acquiring an additional 641,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

