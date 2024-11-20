Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 231,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 364,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

