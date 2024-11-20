Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 132.9% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LLY opened at $729.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $692.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $875.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $870.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

