Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,305,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 7,432,569 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $7.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLD. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 4.65.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 88.87% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,783. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 19,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $145,461.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,220.67. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,369 shares of company stock worth $870,161. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Applied Digital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 99.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

