Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

ABUS opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $661.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

