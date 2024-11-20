ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209,538 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,220,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $662.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $753.23 and a 200-day moving average of $878.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $260.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $648.00 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.