Athena Gold Corporation Reports High-Grade Gold Samples at Laird Lake ProjectVACAVILLE, CA – Athena Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS: AHNR) (CSE: ATHA) announced on November 18, 2024, the discovery of high-grade gold samples from its recent reconnaissance s

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Athena Gold’s 8K filing here.

Athena Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

Read More