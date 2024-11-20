Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $11.90. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 49,800 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.
Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.
