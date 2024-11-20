Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,901,082.12 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $1,901,082.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,131,381.48. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $1,782,974.84.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $1,770,178.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $1,530,466.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $1,499,310.72.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $1,508,133.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total value of $1,498,674.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $1,527,446.64.

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $1,527,287.68.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $1,539,527.60.

On Friday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $1,490,567.92.

Shares of TEAM opened at $247.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.47 and a 200 day moving average of $175.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

