Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.98 Per Share

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.37. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Atrato Onsite Energy stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 78 ($0.99). 219,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,179. The company has a market cap of £117.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.74. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 60.20 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.80 ($1.01).
About Atrato Onsite Energy
