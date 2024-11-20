Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.98 Per Share

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.37. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atrato Onsite Energy stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 78 ($0.99). 219,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,179. The company has a market cap of £117.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.74. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 60.20 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.80 ($1.01).

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts:

About Atrato Onsite Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.