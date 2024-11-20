Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Purchases 26,000 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$14,040.00.
Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$5,700.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,200.00.
- On Thursday, September 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,002 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,401.14.
- On Friday, August 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 19,999 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$11,199.44.
Aurion Resources Price Performance
AU stock opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$83.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.61.
Aurion Resources Company Profile
Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.
