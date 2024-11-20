Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $101.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

