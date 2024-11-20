Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 157,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAI stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $13.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

