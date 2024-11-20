Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 85,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 78.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 536,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the period.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MFM opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

