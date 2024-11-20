Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,293,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,802,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 5.6 %

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,436,552.94. The trade was a 10.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

