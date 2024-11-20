Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 45 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. This trade represents a 99.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $132,875,601 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $871.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $874.49. The firm has a market cap of $372.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.45.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

