Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $93.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.