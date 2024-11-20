Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

