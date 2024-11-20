Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,244,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,073,000 after buying an additional 1,347,571 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after buying an additional 64,333 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,722,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,672,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,273,000 after acquiring an additional 338,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

