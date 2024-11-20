Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.69 and a 12-month high of $132.41. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

