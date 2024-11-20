Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $210.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.