B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 32,255 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $3,051,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Allstate by 505.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Allstate by 97.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 271,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 134,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.19.

Allstate Stock Down 1.7 %

ALL stock opened at $196.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.22. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $132.74 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

